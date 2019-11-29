GoPro Hero8 Black deal alert! Save £100 on the latest and greatest GoPro bundle

Amazon is currently selling the top-of-the-range GoPro Hero8 Black combined with the Shorty tripod, Headstrap, Spare Battery and 32GB Micro SD for just £329. That's a massive saving of £100 over the regular price of £429.99.

Miss this GoPro deal and you might have to wait months to see one like it again.

The Hero lineup of GoPro action cameras consists of the top-end Hero8 Black, the mid-range Hero7 Silver, and the cheapest entry-level model the Hero7 White.

The Hero8 Black shoots 4K video at 60fps or 12MP stills and features GoPro’s HyperSmooth tech – exclusive to the Black model – to stabilise your images. The camera also features improved three-mic audio capture, voice control, an intuitive user-interface and two-inch touchscreen, resulting in a supremely versatile action cam to capture your next adventure.

We gave the Hero8 Black a full five stars in our GoPro Hero8 Black review, so it's safe to say we really like it, a lot.

With this Amazon deal, you get the GoPro Hero8 Black PLUS a Shorty tripod, Headstrap, Spare Battery and 32GB Micro SD, basically everything you need to get up and running.

GoPro Hero8 Black and Bundle | was £429.99 | now £329.99 | Save £100 at Amazon

Get the best action camera in the GoPro range along with an accessory bundle for £100 less than the price of buying everything separately. This is a hot Black Friday deal and only valid whilst stock lasts, so hurry!View Deal

