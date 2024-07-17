Google's Pixel 8 is the best phone I've ever owned – it's at a record-low price today

I've been using the Google Pixel 8 as my main phone since it launched last October, and there's no doubt it's the best Pixel I've ever got my hands on – and now it's at its cheapest ever price thanks to the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales bonanza.

View the Google Pixel 8 deal here

You can get a huge £225 (or 32%) off the 128GB version of the handset at Amazon right now, so you pay £474 instead of £699. That's an excellent price for what remains one of the best Android phones currently on the market.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): was £699, now £474 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 does everything really well: its Tensor G3 processor keeps Android running smoothly, the dual-lens 50MP+12MP rear camera captures great photos and videos all the time, and it also has an easy-on-the-eye design that follows the distinct Pixel design language. It's available in four colours, too, with Hazel being a personal fave (shame that Mint isn't part of this deal though).

We've got Prime Day to thank for the Pixel 8 being down this low just nine months after it launched, but the quality and power of the phone itself hasn't changed – and of course with this being a Pixel, you're going to be first in line when Google pushes Android 15 out into the world later in the year.

In my Google Pixel 8 review I talked about the phone having "more camera tricks than ever before", advanced AI features, admirable performance, and various upgrades over its predecessor the Google Pixel 7 – including a boost in maximum screen brightness from 1,400 nits to 2,000 nits.

Of course the Google Pixel 9 is just around the corner, which partly explains why the Pixel 8 is now so affordable, but you don't need to wait to get hold of a top-tier Google Pixel phone. The Pixel 8 will last you for several years comfortably, and software updates are guaranteed until 2030.

It's a particularly good buy if you're invested in all of Google's other apps and services, as it integrates with them seamlessly, or if you want the best possible photo and video memories – this is an area the Pixel phones have always been fantastic in, and the Pixel 8 is no exception. If I didn't already own one, I'd be buying one in Amazon's sale.