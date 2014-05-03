Google Project Ara will use new 3D printing method

Google has revealed plans to build its modular Project Ara smartphone with a new 3D printing process that should be able to generate “millions” of the customizable parts in various shapes and sizes.

Manufacturer 3D systems announced in a blog post the new techniques that are being implemented for the 3D-printing platform for Google's Project Ara.

The unconventional process will help bring to life Google's vision of a smartphone that can be upgraded easily and cheaply by the consumer with complete control over the device's hardware design.

3D Systems explained that the conventional 3D printing process suffers from frequent changes in speed, so the company is working on a continuous motion system that's fast enough to handle mass production and generate “millions” of the parts.

The company said it is also working on conductive inks for printing functional parts that are both hard and soft in a colour spectrum that includes cyan, magenta, yellow, black, white, and clear/transparency.

That means you'll eventually be able to build your ideal smartphone, using only the parts you want to incorporate and leaving out the unnecessary extras.

The new printing process should ensure Google's Project Ara is up and running in time for its January 2015 launch date.

Via: 3D systems