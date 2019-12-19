Google Pixel 4 deal delivers phone FREE, a FREE Google Home Hub, and BIG data

For anyone looking to upgrade to the Google Pixel 4 flagship phone then this superb Christmas phone deal is absolutely worth a look.

That's because Mobiles.co.uk has just gone and made its offering on the photo-taking king of smartphones even more value-stuffed, offering not just the Google Pixel 4 for free up-front, but also bundling in a completely free Google Home Hub, too. The package is then topped off with a low-cost, data-stuffed contract from the UK fastest mobile network EE.

How affordable and data-stuffed? The free up-front with free Google Home Hub Pixel 4 deal gets you a large 24GB to burn, along with unlimited minutes and texts, for just £29 per month.

As this deal comes from Mobiles.co.uk, it also comes with totally free delivery, and that's fast courier delivery well before Christmas, too. The best thing is about this deal, though, is that it is partnered with a really nice alternative offer, too.

If you don't need so much data and want to spend even less than £29 per month, which is still super affordable in T3's eyes, then this companion deal bags you the phone for £75 up-front along with the free Google Home Hub and a SIM that delivers 4GB of data for an incredibly low price of £23 per month.

The full details of both deals can be viewed below:

Google Pixel 4 64GB Black or White | Google Home Hub | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £29.00 | 24GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract: 24 months | EE | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

The Google Pixel 4, the phone that is widely praised as the best phone on the market for taking photos, for absolutely nothing up-front is a great deal. When you throw in the fact that the phone comes with a free Google Home Hub and a quality, big-data SIM plan from EE, the UK's fastest mobile network, too, and the real star quality of this deal becomes evident. Free delivery before Christmas is included.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB Black or White | Google Home Hub | Up-front cost: £75 | Monthly cost: £23.00 | 4GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract: 24 months | EE | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

If you are a light data user, and think the large amount of 24GB included in the deal above is too much, then this even cheaper monthly cost deal is well worth checking out. The phone doesn't come free, costing £75 up front, but it does come with the free Google Home Hub and, in terms of monthly cost, you pay a super-low £23 per month for an unlimited minutes and texts, 4GB of data SIM plan from EE. The exact same free delivery before Christmas is included, too.View Deal

Fancy a Google Pixel 4 but would prefer a SIM plan from another network? Or actually would prefer to buy the phone SIM free and then partner it with a great SIM only deal? If so then be sure to check out today's very best Pixel 4 prices in the comparison chart below: