Google officially reveals the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P

After months of rumours and leaks, the two new Nexus handsets are finally official. There's the Nexus 6P made by Huawei plus the Nexus 5X created by LG and both boast a pretty impressive spec.

The Nexus 6P is a phablet with a 5.7-inch screen, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset and is what Google believes to be the most premium Nexus device yet.

It'll come in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage sizes and there's no word on microSD support just yet. It also comes with forward facing stereo speakers as well as NFC ready for the launch of Android Pay.

As for the Nexus 5X it'll feature a 5.2-inch screen and Google is selling it as a direct sequel to the Nexus 5 from 2013.

Back from the dead

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset under the hood and storage sizes are 16GB or 32GB.

There's a fingerprint sensor - called Nexus Imprint - on the rear to unlock the phone with ease, the first time we've seen one on a Nexus phone. Each will launch with the stock Android 6.0 Marshmallow software on board so you get the full Google experience.

Both phones feature a 12MP camera on the back and Google promised T3 in a pre-brief that it has worked hard on the low light photography element of the Nexus range. Hopefully you can get better shots in darker locations, something the Nexus 6 certainly needed work on and a lot of other phone manufacturers need to focus on low-light.

There's also a new feature to stop motion blur as well as slow-mo video.

There's also an 8MP front facing camera on the Nexus 6P - that's going to make some of the best selfies avaliable on a phone.

Google has also opted for USB-C support so your cable can go in either way – it does mean you won't be able to use your friends microUSB cables when you forget your charger though.

As for pricing the Nexus 5X comes in at £339 for the 16GB model and £379 for the 32GB. The Nexus 6P costs £449 for the 32GB, £499 for the 64GB model and £579 for the 128GB version. You can pre-order both the phones on the Google Store now.