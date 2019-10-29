Give a Snapfish photo book for Christmas and get it FREE with this pre Black Friday deal

Instagram and the Cloud are all well and good and have revolutionised how we share images, but sometimes, you really need something physical and tangible. Something easily snapped up in the Black Friday deals, and that you can wrap up and give to somebody for Christmas. A calendar, perhaps. Or a photo book.

Just as well, then. Online photo printer Snapfish is offering tons of discounts, such as 50% off all blankets and mugs with the code WARM1119 or 40% off all calendars with the code SFUK965. These discounts run out on 3 November, so best trawl Facebook fast to gather those photos. However, its best offer is yet to come: with any purchase, simply enter the code in the deal below and get a 20-page photobook absolutely free.

This softcover 8" by 6" photobook includes up to 15 photos per page. Add text, captions and embellishments to put your own spin on a few precious moments, whether it's an album of family getaways or a memento of a wedding. Check out the deal in full below:

Landscape Softcover Photo Book (A5) | was £14.99 | now free with code TVFREE1119 at Snapfish

This 20-page softcover photo book is the perfect pocket-size memento. More pages can be added at an extra charge, but the standard version with up to 15 photos per page is absolutely free by inputting the code TVFREE1119 at checkout.View Deal

The deal is only available until 17 November – perfectly timed for Christmas. However, don't wait until the last minute, as you'll miss all the rest of Snapfish's bumper discounts, such as 30% off prints and posters, 40% off custom advent calendars and more. Lots of these deals end on 3 November, so make sure you're well kitted out with photo books, cards, prints and more in time for the holiday season.

