Gigantic 75-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to £749 for Black Friday

As home cinema fans we're huge advocates of the best 75-inch TVs here at T3 as they deliver incredible levels of immersion.

And now this massive 75-inch 4K HDR TV from top television maker Samsung has dropped to £749 for Black Friday.

View the 75-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This price drop means this is the cheapest 75-inch TV we can see at Amazon from a respected maker, making it one of the best Black Friday deals.

The Samsung TU7020 is powered by the firm's 4K Crystal Processor, which delivers an Ultra HD resolution and HDR10+ image support. This set also comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, as well as Samsung's Smart TV interface, meaning you get easy on-TV access to streaming service apps like Netflix, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7020 Crystal UHD 4K Ultra HD HDR 75" Smart TV): was £799 , now £749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This huge 75-inch 4K HDR TV from Samsung is now £749 for Black Friday. This TV has a perfect 5-star score on Amazon, too, with more than 1,200 verified buyers bowled over by its quality.

This model of TV is also discounted in its 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch panel sizes, too, so if you like the idea of a 4K HDR TV upgrade but actually could do with something smaller, then be sure to browse the range.

Why consider the Samsung TU7020 4K HDR TV

Samsung is, along with Sony and LG, one of the three best TV makers in the world, with it excelling in large, Ultra HD panels like this one.

This TV comes with the size, resolution and HDR image credentials that will mean any buyer will be set for TV, movies and live sports for years to come, with it ticking all the boxes needed to enjoy today's entertainment in the best fidelity possible.

Is this TV the best in the world? No, it is not, with vastly more expensive OLED TVs offering greater levels of contrast and peak brightness. But the images it delivers are really, really good and unless you need advanced gaming features like a 120Hz refresh rate, its performance is top draw.

For movies and live sports especially a massive panel size like offered here is ideal in our opinion, making it easy for us to recommend.

Don't forget about the Samsung AU7100, either

Another Samsung range of 4K HDR TVs that is very similar to the TU7020 is the Samsung AU7100 range, which offers panels in every size from 43-inch right up to the simply colossal 85 inches. All panel sizes are currently discounted in the Black Friday sales, too, making it something we recommend everyone looking for an upgrade should check out.