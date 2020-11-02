Get up to 35% off an OTTY mattress with this early Black Friday deal

It looks like the Black Friday mattress deals have started: OTTY has announced a special November deal saving you lots of money on its best mattress offers. You’ll need to move fast, though: the deal ends on 8 November.

OTTY makes three different mattresses, and its early OTTY Black Friday deal covers two of them: the OTTY Essential Hybrid Mattress and the OTTY Hybrid Mattress. The deal offers up to 25% off the original Hybrid and a whopping 35% off the Essential mattress. That’s a saving of up to £245.

What’s the difference? The Essential is the budget-friendly version of the original Hybrid, with 1,000 encapsulated pocket springs compared to the Original Hybrid’s 2,600. The Essential is also available in fewer size options (although don’t worry: it’s available in sizes from Single to Super King). Both mattresses include temperature-regulating memory foam and deliver a very comfortable night’s sleep.

We really rate the OTTY mattress range: in our OTTY Hybrid Mattress review we said that it offered “a luxurious feel for an impressively low price.” The current deal is available on that mattress and on the more budget-friendly Essential Hybrid, which uses the same mix of pocket springs and temperature regulating memory foam to deliver a good night’s sleep without making you feel too hot. The main difference between the two is that the Original Hybrid has more springs. If you’d rather get the OTTY PURE Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress, keep an eye on our OTTY Black Friday deals page.

