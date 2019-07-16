Amazon Prime Day coffee deal: Bosch Tassimo Caddy T70 Multi-Beverage Machine is SO cheap today

With a very decent £27.91 off the asking price this Bosch Tassimo Caddy T70 Multi-Beverage Machine is a bit of a steal. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can have one-touch hot coffee at your leisure, and making a brew is wonderfully simple because of the T disc system, which gives you access to 82 Tassimo flavours. It's one of the Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals but it does a heck of a lot more than just coffee…
• Bosch Tassimo Caddy T70 Multi-Beverage Machine at Amazon. £61.99, was £89.90, save £27.91.
These super-convenient capsules come in an array of different blends and combined with the press of a button there’s very little between you and great tasting coffee. The Bosch also boasts an impressive 1.2-litre easy fill water tank, while the innovative heating technology inside means it only uses what’s needed. Deal ends today (July 16) so it's buy now or wait for Black Friday for your black coffee.
Alongside the discount price the other standout feature of the Bosch Tassimo Caddy T70 Multi-Beverage Machine is its simplicity. Although you can get an awesome cup of coffee because of the way it uses T discs, that come in a variety of great tasting options, this innovative Bosch appliance gets the job done with little in the way of effort on your part. We love the way it can quickly prepare a delicious hot chocolate too, with the same simplistic charm. Press and go? Yes please.View Deal
The other bonus of the Bosch Tassimo Caddy T70 Multi-Beverage Machine is that you can pick and choose the different T discs that you want to use You’ll need to replenish your stocks as you get through them of course, but that’s a great way to try another blend if you’re getting tired of your existing drink of choice.
