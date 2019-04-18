Get the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch for under £180!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is easily the best smartwatch you can buy if you have an Android phone. It's looks great, it's well made, and the battery lasts an age.

Fortunately, Argos has unveiled a brilliant new deal on the Galaxy Watch. It's important to note that this deal is for a refurbished unit, with Argos warning that may have "minor cosmetic marks or scratches", but ensuring these will not hinder the functionality.

It comes with a 12 month Argos guarantee.

You can choose between a Black or Gold 42mm Galaxy Watch, or the larger 46mm Galaxy Watch. The former costs £179.99, while the refurbished 46mm Watch costs £189.99.

That's a pretty considerable saving.

The refurbished wearables are sold on eBay – there are a limited number of units left.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung Galaxy 42mm - Rose Gold | £179.99 Stay connected, for longer, wherever you are. The Galaxy Watch boasts up to 4 days' battery life, so you're free to take calls and messages on the go. Pay for your morning coffee using Samsung Pay with a tap of the wrist and order an Uber using the built-in GPS. And you can do it all with your favourite Spotify playlists ready to listen to – just connect your wireless headphones and you're good to go.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 42mm - Midnight Black | £179.99 Same as the above but in a darker, stealthier colourway, this Samsung Galaxy Watch will keep you connected all day long. The stainless steel case is water resistant and dust resistant, and will take whatever you can throw at it. The black silicone strap is comfortable, and can be quickly and easily swapped thanks to a quick release button. It's difficult to fault. This is a brilliant smartwatch for an unbeatable price.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 46mm - Silver | £189.99 Slightly larger than the previous two models, this Galaxy Watch boasts a massive, class-leading 7 days' battery life! It can track up to 40 different exercises, allowing you to make the most of your workout. Move from hitting the gym to the park and to the pool and it'll help you achieve your goals. Its a great looking smartwatch, but definitely more suited to larger wrists.

View Deal