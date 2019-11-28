Get the latest Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $165 this Black Friday

Walmart has delivered the goods once again. Grab this great Black Friday deal on Apple's latest Apple AirPods now

Apple AirPods Charging Case Walmart Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Apple)

By

The time of the year when every deal-hunter rejoices has arrived. That's right, Black Friday 2019 is upon us after a few weeks of warm-up deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and other major retailers. 

This year is set to be an especially big one, too, and T3 is rising to the occasion, having worked around-the-clock for the past few weeks to find the very best deals from the world of consumer electronics, kitchenware, audio, stuff for the garden, and a whole lot more. You name it, we've probably got a deal for it.

One of those deals is for the latest-generation Apple AirPods, complete with Charging Case, which are the perfect companion for iPhone and iPad lovers.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was $199 | Sale price $164.99 | Available now at Walmart
Small, light, convinient. That's how we'd describe AirPods in three words if we have to. If you care about those things then these are the earbuds for you, especially at this price.
View Deal

Apple unveiled AirPods a few years ago as the update to the now-ubiquitous white iPhone headphones and they've been a massive hit ever since. Thanks to their clever design and charging case, AirPods don't feel like a burden; they fit seamlessly into whatever you're doing, be it running, walking, laying in bed, you get it.

The latest generation of AirPods includes a few notable updates over prior versions, including hands-free Hey Siri access that lets you ask the voice assistant whatever you want super easily. According to Apple, these tiny beauties pack around three hours of talk time on a single charge, which is impressive.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.