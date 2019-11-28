Get the latest Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $165 this Black Friday

The time of the year when every deal-hunter rejoices has arrived. That's right, Black Friday 2019 is upon us after a few weeks of warm-up deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and other major retailers.

This year is set to be an especially big one, too, and T3 is rising to the occasion, having worked around-the-clock for the past few weeks to find the very best deals from the world of consumer electronics, kitchenware, audio, stuff for the garden, and a whole lot more. You name it, we've probably got a deal for it.

One of those deals is for the latest-generation Apple AirPods, complete with Charging Case, which are the perfect companion for iPhone and iPad lovers.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was $199 | Sale price $164.99 | Available now at Walmart

Small, light, convinient. That's how we'd describe AirPods in three words if we have to. If you care about those things then these are the earbuds for you, especially at this price.

Apple unveiled AirPods a few years ago as the update to the now-ubiquitous white iPhone headphones and they've been a massive hit ever since. Thanks to their clever design and charging case, AirPods don't feel like a burden; they fit seamlessly into whatever you're doing, be it running, walking, laying in bed, you get it.

The latest generation of AirPods includes a few notable updates over prior versions, including hands-free Hey Siri access that lets you ask the voice assistant whatever you want super easily. According to Apple, these tiny beauties pack around three hours of talk time on a single charge, which is impressive.