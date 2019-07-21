Cheap Instant Pot deal has been simmering at half price for days but is now NEARLY DONE

If you’re looking for the ultimate convenience kitchen gadget then the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt is up there with the best of them. And this beauty can be yours right now and for half price thanks to Walmart's The Big Save which – would you believe it? – has been extended. I know right, we were in shock too. But it's still definitely now last call for this deal, so you'll probably need to be quick.

The Instant Pot range is already a best-selling collection and this 6-quart edition comes with all of the features and functionality you’d expect from the brand. In essence, you’re getting seven appliances in one, and at $49.95 it’s a deal not to be missed, given that's normally $99.95.

This hugely popular appliance comes with everything you need to take the hard work out of any recipe. With fourteen different programs it’s able to tackle anything, and we mean anything. The 6-quart capacity inside the durable stainless steel bowl means the Instant Pot can be used to make meals in bulk, or it’ll happily provide one-pot offerings in no time at all. It also caters for any taste or palette, so soups, meats/stews, beans/chilli and rice are all within easy reach. The Instant Pot is also a mean pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and warmer too.View Deal

The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. also boasts lots of technology inside to ensure that you get perfectly cooked meals every time. A microprocessor keeps tabs on simple stuff like porridge or rice, but it’s also very clever at working out just when that hard to get the right meat joint is done to perfection (foodstuffs other than meat are supported; it's a 7-in-1). We’re salivating just thinking about it.