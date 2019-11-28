Get the Huawei Watch 2 for (basically) half price in this mega Amazon Black Friday deal!

If you're looking for a smartwatch bargain then you're in luck, because Amazon is slashing the price of the Huawei Watch 2 by a massive 45%. You need to be quick though, as we don't think these deals will be around for long.
The significant price cuts mean you can pick up the Huawei Watch 2 Sport for £159.99 – a huge 43-percent saving on the watch's £279.99 RRP.
There are equally massive savings to be had on the Huawei Watch 2 Sport 4G.
The watches on sale at Amazon are brand new and are part of the retail giant's Black Friday sale, so once the countdown clock is on until they're sold out or the prices go back up again.
Both watches also come with free shipping for Prime members, which means you could even receive the watch later today if you order quickly.
Huawei Watch 2 Sport | Was £279.99 | Now £159.99 | Save £120 at Amazon
At almost half price, this Huawei Watch 2 deal must be one of the biggest-ever smartwatch savings. The watch offers a traditional sporty design, built-in GPS, and a 36-hour battery life.View Deal
Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport | Was £319.99 | Now £174.99 | Save £145 at Amazon
Save almost 50% on this 4G-equipped Huawei smartwatch, featuring NFC for contactless Android Pay payments. The Watch 2 also packs GPS and a heart rate monitor for exercise tracking, and runs Google's Android Wear 2.0.View Deal
