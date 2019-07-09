Get £190 off the OnePlus 7 Pro with this limited time pre-Amazon Prime Day deal

OnePlus has bumped-up the amount of money you'll get when trading in an old smartphone towards a new device from the company. If you're looking to get a discount on either the OnePlus 7, or the OnePlus 7 Pro, there has never been a better time to trade-in your current handset.

• Get the OnePlus trade-in offer here

The Chinese company will give you an extra £40 off your brand-new OnePlus 7 series in addition to the money you'd usually get when trading-in a OnePlus, Huawei, Apple, or Samsung branded device.

The promotion runs between July 2 and August 15, 2019. So, if you're looking to get the best discount possible from a new OnePlus smartphone, you'd better get a quote from the company sooner rather than later.

For example, trading-in last year's OnePlus 6 will get you £170 towards your new OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, while OnePlus 5 gives up to £140. Meanwhile, you can get up to £690 for iPhone, and up to £540 for a Samsung Galaxy device.

According to OnePlus, there's no need to spend a single day without a smartphone during trade-in process. Order your new OnePlus 7 Pro in the specification and colour of your choice, then later on, ship your old device to the company when you're ready and OnePlus will refund its value on your order.

Unfortunately, this limited time cashback offer is not available for users who purchased a device using a student voucher during this promotional period.

OnePlus 7 Pro currently ships in a limited edition Almond colour, as well as the Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey editions, so it's a pretty good time to upgrade.

In our OnePlus 7 Pro review, we praised the handset for its gorgeous 90Hz Fluid AMOLED, lightning-fast speeds, and industry-leading wired quick charge technology, as well as the improved rear-camera. OnePlus 7 Pro starts from £649 SIM-free.