GET OVER HERE! 🦂 Mortal Kombat 11 deal on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4

If you've been looking for bloody fighter Mortal Kombat 11 to drop to an affordable level then this excellent suite of new prices on Amazon should appeal to gamers of all console allegiances.

That's because the online retailer has the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch version of the game available right now for only £24.99. Naturally, completely free delivery is also included for Prime members.

Checkout the full details of the deals below:

Mortal Kombat 11 on Nintendo Switch | now £24.78 at Amazon

The newest version of the Mortal Kombat 11 is, considering the usual Nintendo tax, amazingly just a cheap now as the PS4 and Xbox One versions now at Amazon, ringing in at a very wallet friendly £24.78. And what's even better for Switch lovers is that this version of the game still runs at a buttery smooth 60fps. Fatalities on the go have never looked so good!View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 | now £24.99 at Amazon

The PlayStation 4 version of Mortal Kombat 11 delivers insane, blood drenching combat over a wide-variety of game modes, ranging from a ludicrously silly single-player story mode to a plethora of multiplayer match-ups. Play this on PS4 Pro and you get a dynamic 4K resolution at 60fps, too, for even greater fidelity spine cracking.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 on Xbox One | now £24.99 at Amazon

Xbox gamers aren't left out of the discounting, either, with the Xbox One version of the game now dropped to £24.99, too. As with the PS4 version of the game, this is the full fat experience and it runs at 60fps on all systems. However, load it up on Xbox One X and you get 4K, eye-popping heaven drop-kicked into your face. Snapping Kabal's neck never looked so real!View Deal

When summing up Mortal Kombat 11 on review we said that it is "exactly what you're expecting it to be. A big, bold and bloody 2.5D fighting game full of gruesome Fatalities and Brutalities and enough gore to make Eli Roth green at the gills."

You can get a taste for the hyper violence delivered in Mortal Kombat 11's official launch trailer:

For even more amazing games to play, be sure to check out T3's game-stuffed best Xbox One games, best Nintendo Switch games, best PS4 games and best PC games buying guides.

In addition, if you're currently looking to upgrade your gaming setup, then be sure to cast an eye over T3's best gaming headsets, best gaming chairs, best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboards, best gaming laptops, best gaming PCs, and best graphics cards guides, too.