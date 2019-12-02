Get over 30% off these baby carriers for Cyber Monday

Buying all the kit for you baby's arrival can be a time-consuming and expensive process. Wait. Who are we kidding? It is an expensive process, there's no 'can' about it! So shopping over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is a great way to make your hard-earned pounds go a little further. And deals like this can be a huge help.

A baby carrier may not be at the top of your list, but some people swear by them, saying they encourage bonding at this very early stage. Even if that's not true, they're hugely practical, enabling you to keep you baby close (very close!) and still perform important day-to-day tasks, hands-free.

Here are the three best baby carrier deals we could find on Cyber Monday:

Infantino Cuddle Up Ergonomic Hoodie Carrier, Grey | Was £39.99 | Now £27.34 from Amazon

Save 32%: This baby carrier from Inafnatino may be one of the more expensive carriers on this list, but you get you money's worth. It's fully safety tested (of course) and can carry babies from 12-40lbs. Best of all though is the super-cute bear hoodie for baby.View Deal

Caboo Lite Multi Positional Baby Carrier| Was 54.99 | Now £38.64

Save 30%: This excellent multi-positional carrier from Caboo is suitable to use from birth, including premature babies (5-32lbs), so you can start carrying right from the off. It's also easy to adjust, with no tying required, has soft, wide straps, and enables you to carry baby hands-free.View Deal

Infantino Zip Ergonomic Baby Travel Carrier, Black | Was £29.99 | Now £20.00 from Amazon

Save 33%: This attractive, dotted baby carrier from Infantino is easy to store away in its own waist belt. It has a wide, ergonomic seat, which supports baby from knee to knee and a rounded back for additional comfort. Perfect for family trips, shopping, and taking on holiday.View Deal

Looking for more advice on getting the right baby carrier for you and your child? The read our guide to the best baby carriers in 2019.