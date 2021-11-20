Get Google Chromecast for just £18 in this unmissable Black Friday deal

The Black Friday sales are the best time to pick up things you need, as well as the things you want. Media streamers are discounted every year, and this time around the Google Chromecast has been dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon. This is without a doubt one of the best Black Friday deals right now.

I own a Google Chromecast, and I love it. It was already the best Chromecast device for those on a tight budget, but now that it only costs £18, it's a no brainer for fans of Google's ecosystem who don't want to spend loads of money to stream their favourite shows. It'll be well suited to students in particular because it's a cheap, hassle-free way to turn any screen into a TV.

The Google Chromecast is now 40% cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal. It's a cheap and easy way to stream shows and movies to your TV, it turns your smartphone into the remote. You can even control it using your voice through a Google Assistant smart speaker.

Why you should buy Google Chromecast

Setting up the Google Chromecast is effortless - you just need to plug it into the back of your TV using the included HDMI cable. It's a small and discreet device that won't be an eyesore and can easily be hidden behind even a tiny kitchen TV.

You'll then be able to cast TV shows and movies from the apps you have on your iOS or Android smartphone. That includes everything from Netflix and Amazon Prime to iPlayer and the ITV Hub. You can even mirror your Android phone or laptop with Chrome so you can show off photos or go through a presentation wire-free.

Those who already own Google devices like a smart speaker will be able to make the most of this because you'll be able to control it using your voice as well as your phone.