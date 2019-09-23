Get Fortnite Sony PS4 console FREE with this INCREDIBLE Virgin Media deal

Anyone who has been thinking of switching up their home entertainment service recently simply has to check out this mega deal that has just dropped from Virgin Media.

That's because Virgin Media is currently offering a completely free Sony PS4 console with Fortnite Versa bundle worth £249 with three of its content-stuffed TV, broadband and phone packages.

With any of the "Bigger bundle", "Bigger bundle with Sports" or "Ultimate Oomph: The best of everything" packages, which begin from only £57 per month for 108Mbps down broadband, 230 TV channels, a brand new V6 box and Talk Weekend calls, you can now also add in a PS4 Slim console with awesome battle royale shooter Fortnite for nothing, nada, zip, bupkis.

In terms of getting setup with an unbelievable all-round entertainment package, that delivers in terms of TV, gaming, internet and phone calls, there really isn't anything else on the market right now that matches this deal.

The full details of the three packages you get the free Sony PS4 console with Fortnite Versa bundle are listed below.

Virgin Media Bigger bundle | Free PS4 console + Fortnite Versa | £35 setup fee | £57 per month | 12-month contract

This is the cheapest bundle to include the free Sony PS4 console and Fortnite Versa game bundle. But despite that it still delivers a great package of 230 TV channels, a 108Mbps down internet connection, a Virgin V6 box, and Talk Weekend home phone calls. For only £57 per month that is a very competitive tech suite, especially one that completely covers you in terms of current-gen gaming as well.View Deal

Virgin Media Bigger bundle with Sports | Free PS4 console + Fortnite Versa | £35 setup fee | £72 per month | 12-month contract

This package steps up the Big bundle, adding Sports into the mix. As such, you get the free Sony PS4 console and Fortnite Versa game, a 108Mbps down internet connection, over 240 TV channels, a Virgin V6 box, and Talk Weekends home phone calls. For gaming and watching 4K content, that internet connection is more than enough, while that large quantity of entertainment and sport programming is substantial. A great mid-range package.View Deal

Ultimate Oomph bundle | Free PS4 console + Fortnite Versa | £35 setup fee | £89 per month | 12-month contract

For those who demand the absolute best, then this package certainly doesn't disappoint. As well as the free Sony PS4 console with Fortnite Versa game, you get an astounding 516Mbps down internet connection, over 270 channels including sports and movies, two Virgin V6 boxes, an unlimited 4G SIM for a phone, and unrestricted home phone calls, too. A massive package that delivers on every front.View Deal

