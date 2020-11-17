Get Dolby Atmos soundbars from just £349 soundbars in Currys Black Friday deals!

Lots of people are looking for a home cinema upgrade during lockdown (and general winter indoors times), and picking up one of the best soundbars among the best Black Friday deals is the perfect add-on – and there's a great range at Currys right now.

In among the best Currys Black Friday deals are price cuts on LG and Samsung soundbars with Dolby Atmos support, starting from pretty budget options and ranging up to full-on surround systems.

The bars on offer come in a range of sizes, with some suitable for 43 inch TVs and up, while some will demand 55 inches as the bare minimum – it all depends on just how many speakers they pack in, and how much power they're pushing.

They can all connect over HDMI ARC, so are easy to get started with (just plug in and go, if your TV has an HDMI ARC port) and to control using your regular TV remote.

The best option for those keeping the budget low, or for smaller TVs, is the LG SN7CY. In our LG SN7CY review we praised its incredible-value spec list (even at full price), but had some concerns about the sound balance. For this reduced price, it's much more competitive.

LG SN7Y 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos | Was £499.00 | Now £349.00 | Save £150 at Currys

It's a fact: TVs don't come with the best speakers. Another fact: a sound bar will sort that problem for you. This LG model features Dolby Atmos 3D sound from eight speakers, supports High-Resolution Audio with 4K pass-through via via HDMI and optical connections, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer. And it's Bluetooth so you can stream music to it from your phone.View Deal

Step up in price, and you can get some even better-specced options from Samsung. The Samsung HW-Q70T is the best-value option here, giving you huge height and width for TVs from 50 inches and up without breaking the bank.

The Q950T is the money-no-object buy, aiming to replicate a full surround system, including two wireless rear speaker units to that effect. Our Samsung HW-Q950T review said "The scale of its sound is impressive, as are its surround-sound credentials. It gives a more convincing impression of overhead sound that almost any other soundbar too."

Samsung HW-Q70T Dolby Atmos soundbar | Was £699 | Now £499 | Save £200 at Currys

This 3.1.2 system gives you a dedicated centre speaker channel for clear speech, big stereo width with positional sound, and upfiring Dolby Atmos speaker for convincing height. It can pass through 4K HDMI, so don't lose a port on your TV by connecting it. The subwoofer is wireless, so is easy to position, too.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q950T 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar | Was £1,499 | Now £1,299 | Save £200 at Currys

This aims to be a 9.1.4 speaker system from just four boxes! The big (BIG) soundbar delivers seven channels of sound from the front and bouncing it to the sides, and also two channels of up-firing Dolby Atmos height audio. The rear speakers each deliver one channel of audio from behind, but also have an upfiring speaker each. And the subwoofer delivers bass. It's all wireless, so is no hassle to set up, but gives you a genuinely astounding surround effect.View Deal

We'll be collecting more of the best soundbar deals during Black Friday, right through to the best Cyber Monday deals.

