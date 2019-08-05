Get big calves! The best calf exercise tips for making your lower legs upwardly mobile

Even if you regularly use the best leg exercises, working your calves specifically is not easy. But don't have a cow; we are here to help. Some people are born with the widest calves in the universe and need no training whatsoever but less fortunate people – myself included – can do bodyweight squats all day long and their calves will still look flimsy.

There is a point after months of fruitless sessions on the calf press machine when you decide it is time to look into the subject a bit more. You do your three sets of 8-12 reps, pressing yourself up on that weighted seat with literally no visible difference in calf circumference, when you decide you had enough of this. I will tell you a secret. There is a way to actually work out your calves and make progress. I wish someone told me this before; I would have the monstrous calves of a young Arnie by now.

Top 3 tips to train your calves

No need to die under a pile of plates to grow those calves (Image credit: Unsplash)

1. Up the rep range

We have all been told the best rep range for muscle growth is 8-12 reps per set. It is all well for most muscle groups, but not for calves. Calves are one of the few muscles you use every day to literally lift your whole bodyweight, so they are accustomed to excessive training.

In order to put some extra pressure on these muscles, try doing 15 reps per set. This will activate the muscles more, something you will feel after each set and definitely the day after, so consider investing in a Theragun percussive massager.

2. EVERY day is calves day

Want bigger calves? Do calf raises every single time you are in the gym. It is easy to sneak in a calf raise exercise at the end of each session in the gym. Just hit the calf press after you've finished working on your pecs.

You will find the calf press machine in the corner of the gym that nobody visits. It is the mythical land Mufasa mentions to Simba in The Lion King; the part over the mountains the sun never touches. So hopefully you won't have to queue.

3. Tiptoe is the way to go

It's also simple to work on your calves when you train other muscle groups. If you ever do an exercise that involves standing up, just go up on your tiptoes and super-set that exercise with calf raises.

Just think about it: you are half-repping standing hammer bicep curls already with those 20 kg dumbbells in your hands. You might as well do a full-rep with 40 kg on your calves. Easy-peasy.

