Get an early start on Black Friday season with this Ninja Coffee bar deal from Walmart

As the Black Friday deals and end-of-year savings begin to kick into high gear, Walmart is slashing prices on loads of great items. The retail giant is offering massive savings on a whole range of home and kitchen items, including this excellent coffee machine from Ninja.

The Ninja Coffee Bar System allows you to go pod-free, so you can create single-serve coffees from any brand of coffee, and personalize the flavor by customizing the taste to your liking. It's also more environmentally friendly, as you're no longer disposing of all those single-use pods.

Simply choose one of six sizes, ranging from a single cup to a travel mug to a full carafe then select a brew type: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Specialty, or Cafe Forte.

The Ninja Coffee Bar System then draws just the right amount of water from the reservoir, based on the brew size and brew type you select and blends that water delivery with automated controls for calibrated temperature, pre-infusion, coffee saturation, and flavor richness – which means a superior cup of coffee.

The built-in frother means you can turn hot or cold milk into froth in seconds, with a press of a button. The frother is removable and dishwasher-safe, too, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Finally, the double-walled vacuum-sealed thermal carafe will keep your coffee hot up to two hours.

Usually this Ninja Coffee Bar System retails at Walmart for $179.99, but right now it is down to just $99.00. But if you want it you must hurry, as Walmart's new low prices for the Black Friday/Christmas season won't be around forever – once it's gone, it's gone. Miss it and you could well be waiting until January for a coffee machine deal this good to come around again.

