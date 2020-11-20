Get an Apple Watch for just £150 in Amazon's Black Friday sale!

With Black Friday now just around the corner, Amazon has slashed the price of several models of Apple Watch, and the 10.2-inch iPad.

The Watch Series 3 might be a few years old now, having first arrived in 2017, but it is still sold new by Apple and runs exactly the same software – and has many of the same features – as the latest Series 6 and Watch SE.

For these Black Friday deals, Amazon is selling the smaller 38mm version of the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS, in silver aluminium with grey sport band for £152.15, which is almost £50 less than the £199 retail price.

The watch is pre-owned, renewed and not Apple certified, but Amazon states that it works and looks like new, and it is backed by a one-year Amazon guarantee. You’ll have to be quick to grab the watch at this knock-down price though, as Amazon says the deal ends on November 30.

Amazon is also selling the Apple Watch Series 3 in its larger 42mm case size, again with GPS, the silver aluminium case option, and a grey sports rubber strap. This renewed watch, which also comes with a one-year Amazon guarantee, is priced at £169.95, which is £30 less than the retail price. At the time of writing just seven are left in stock, so you had better be quick to secure yours.

Next up we have another 42mm Watch Series 3, also with GPS but this time offered in space grey with a black sport band. It is also in renewed condition and comes with a one-year Amazon guarantee. This watch is priced at £169.95, which is a £30 saving on the lost price; again, this deal will only be available until November 30.

Finally, Amazon is selling a renewed example of the Apple iPad 10.2, with 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi and in space grey. This top-notch tablet is priced at £289.95, which is a £25 saving on the list price; like the others mentioned above, this deal expires on November 30.

