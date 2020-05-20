Get a £75 Amazon gift card with this brilliant Plusnet broadband deal

If you're fortunate enough to be coming to the end of your broadband contract, Plusnet has unleashed an absolutely brilliant new broadband deal that includes a free £75 Amazon gift card.

That's £75 to spend on whatever you want at Amazon, as well as fast and reliable internet package that costs nothing up-front and only £22.99 per month going forward.

Plusnet is one of the UK's very finest broadband suppliers, with it winning the uSwitch Best Provider of Customer Service award last year, and it frequently winning awards fro its broadband packages. That is why we find it so easy to recommend this Plusnet broadband deal.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | £0.00 setup cost | £22.99 p/m | £75 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

This deal gives you fast, reliable broadband with no risk of price hikes, but also lots of spending money for anything you fancy at Amazon.co.uk. All-in-all, it's one of the absolute best broadband deals you can get in the UK right now and comes very highly recommended.View Deal

