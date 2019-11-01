Get a FREE PS4 or PSVR Starter Pack with these Sony Xperia pre Black Friday deals

Thinking about getting a PS4 for Christmas? You're not the only one to be a tad behind on the current-gen console. If you're in the market for a new phone too, why not take advantage of this phenomenal deal from EE and snap up both at once? That's up there with the best Black Friday deals or bundles on the PS4 we've seen so far.

EE is running a promotion – ending Monday, November 4 – that will get you a free 500GB PlayStation 4 console or PSVR Starter Pack when you buy a Sony Xperia L3, Xperia 10, Xperia 5 or Xperia 1. If you pick up the console, you'll get two DualShock 4 controllers thrown in along with a 12-month PS Plus subscription. The PSVR Starter Pack includes the headset, camera, and a voucher to download the PlayStation VR Worlds game.

None of the phones have an upfront cost, so it's just the monthly charges you'll be paying. The Xperia L3 starts at £28, the Xperia 10 starts at £34, the Xperia 5 from £59 and the Xperia 1 from £64, all on 10GB data plans.

The finer details are laid out below:

PS4 bundle OR PSVR Starter Pack | Xperia L3 OR Xperia 10 OR Xperia 5 OR Xperia 1 | From £34 per month

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. There's no upfront cost and the gaming hardware (either the PS4 console or PSVR Starter Pack) is absolutely free. To claim the deal, you need to visit EE's claim website. Just provide the appropriate details, sit back, and wait for your free gift to arrive within 28 days. View Deal

We reviewed two of the Xperia smartphones on offer here and thought that both the Xperia 10 and Xperia 1 were both great choices for binging boxsets and watching movies on. The Xperia 10 has a 6-inch Full HD display, while the Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen. Both handsets have a 21:9 aspect ratio, making them perfect to watch TV and movies on in landscape, and while the Xperia 5 is more compact, it's got the same crisp full-HD display. With a massive 10GB of data a month, you'll be able to stream a decent amount of content while you're away from your WiFi.

However, this deal is ending on Monday, November 4, which means you've only got a few days to take advantage of this excellent deal. What are you waiting for?

