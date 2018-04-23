Get a FREE Amazon Echo with Virgin broadband and TV deals this week

For the next few days, Virgin Media is throwing in a very tempting freebie if you sign up to one of its famous broadband and TV deals. It's giving away a FREE Amazon Echo device in an attempt to get the prize of your complete home entertainment set-up.

Sign up before midnight on Wednesday April 25 and get an Amazon Echo device with Virgin's following broadband and TV packages:

- Player Bundle with 100Mb broadband and 70+ TV channels

- Mix Bundle with 100Mb broadband and 150+ TV channels

- Full House Bundle with 100Mb broadband and 230+ TV channels (inc. BT Sport)

- VIP Bundle with 350Mb broadband and 260+ TV channels (inc. Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport)

The cheapest way to take advantage of the all-encompassing offer is to go for the great value Player Bundle, which costs only £29 per month for razor-sharp 100Mb broadband, a Virgin TV V6 box and a free Amazon Echo Dot (worth £49.99). The other three options come with a full blown Amazon Echo smart home assistant and speaker (worth £89.99) instead.

And if you're not that bothered about the Echo, you can choose bill credit to the equivalent value instead.

Virgin Media Full House broadband and TV bundle in full:

Virgin Media Full House Bundle + Amazon Echo | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Weekend calls | 230+ channels | £20 upfront | £49pm

Virgin's Full House bundle has something for everyone - 230-odd TV channels including the likes of MTV, the Disney Channel and full spectrum of BT Sport stations, dazzling 100Mb maximum broadband speeds that should mean seamless 4K streaming and downloads at up to 12.5MB per second, and an Amazon Echo thrown in for free. That's why we reckon it's the best Virgin broadband plan to go for. Hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to order.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky three in five – head to our price comparison chart at the bottom of this page, enter your postcode where indicated and if deals show as available then you're up and away.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Infinity, Sky or TalkTalk.

How do I claim my Amazon Echo?

Your Amazon Echo device will be dispatched after your broadband is installed, but Virgin Media says that you won't be able to get your hands on it if you cancel prior to installation or before the end of its 14-day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee period.

If you decide to go for the £50 or £90 bill credit instead, this will be applied to your first bill or bills.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin and like the look of a smart home assistant, then you can use our dedicated best Amazon Echo deals page to find today's cheapest price.