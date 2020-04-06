Get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud in this EXCLUSIVE deal

There's no question about it: Adobe leads the pack when it comes to design and photo editing tools. And while you might be finding you have more time on your hands than usual to get in touch with your creative side, perhaps you've written off an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription off as an expense you can't afford right now.

Well, there's good news: for a limited time, Adobe has knocked a massive 40% off Creative Cloud subscriptions. So normally, you'd pay £49.94 per month, but right now it's only £30.34. This offer is open to people in EMEA regions – that's Europe, the Middle East and Africa – and it's exclusive to T3.com and sister titles. Hurry though, this offer ends 13 April.

The exclusive deal is on the All Apps plan, which includes Adobe's full suite of powerful creative apps. There's something for every creative specialism, from photography and digital art to video editing and prototyping. Photoshop will meet all your image editing and digital art needs (and it's now available on iPad too); Illustrator is ideal for creating stunning illustrations; and with XD you can get prototyping in double-quick time. There are some lesser-known and new additions to the pack that make this plan even more enticing, too – such as mobile painting app Adobe Fresco, which lets you create show-stopping digital artwork on your phone or tablet.