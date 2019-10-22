Garmin Fenix 5S Plus deal: Beat the Black Friday crowd and save OVER £200 on this fitness smartwatch

We recently reviewed the new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and were absolutely blown away how quickly it picked up GPS signals and the versatility of the watch. Truth to be told, though, this Garmin Fenix 5S Plus deal made us think whether one should upgrade to a Series 6 watch or just enjoy a very similar experience using this stunning multi-sport smartwatch.

• Buy Garmin Fenix 5S Plus GPS mutli-sport watch (Black) at BeaverBrooks for £445, was £650, you save £205 – 32%

BeaverBrooks also offers interest free finance on the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus which lets you spread the cost over up to 12 months so you pay as little as £33.38 a month (£44.50 deposit required).

Black Friday arrived early with this Black Friday deal from BeaverBrooks. The Fenix 5S Plus sports the same scratch free sapphire glass as the Fenix 6 and has music storage, a stainless steel case that's water rated to a 100 metres as well as an up to 7 days battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Fenix 5S GPS multi-sport smartwatch, Black | Sale price £445 | Was £650 | Save £205 (32%)

More than capable, the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is every trail runners wet dream. The 1.2-inch screen is sandwiched between the stainless steel case and a scratch free sapphire glass. the Fenix 5S Pro is Garmin Pay ready, supports smart notifications and has a killer battery life too. Now over £200 off at BeaverBrooks, no one knows how long!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus multi-sport smartwatch

Why would you buy a Fenix 5S Plus over – let's say – an Apple Watch Series 4? The biggest appeal of the former wearable device is the outstanding battery life; even considering moderate exercising, you can easily go five days between two charges. The latter can last for a day, if you aren't using it too much.

On top of this, the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is also a very tough device, not something you are afraid to use. It was design for explorers, after all. Water rated up to a 100 metres, you can swim in it in both pools and open water. The sapphire glass is truly scratch free and it will most definitely survive a few bumps when you're tackling a forest path.

The Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is also Garmin Pay ready, which isn't supported by an awful lot of banks in the UK, but still, should you be a Starling customer, for example, you will be able to pay with the watch in shops and anywhere where contactless payment is accepted (almost everywhere by now).

Garmin's GPS system is renowned for its precision. It uses three different satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO) to track your movement and the algorithm works really well. It picks the signal up quickly and the accuracy is more than adequate.

And of course, the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is compatible with the Garmin Connect app, where you can further scrutinise your performance and keep track of all your activities.

