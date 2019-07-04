Gaming deals: PlayStation Classic Console price crashes to just $24.99!

For any gamer who loves playing classic retro games then this amazing gaming deal from Amazon USA is one of the most epic of the year so far.

That's because the Amazon USA has carved down the PlayStation Classic Console price by more than half, bringing its price down from $59.99 to an amazingly low $24.99. That's a straight 58% discount!

That's a PlayStation Classic Console preloaded with 20 brilliant games, as well as two controllers for significantly less than the cost of one single new release, and a remarkable two-thirds cheaper than when the system originally went on sale.

It truly is a great gaming deal that will deliver hours upon hours of gaming pleasure. You can check out its full details below:

For us here at T3, it is the PlayStation Classic Console's incredibly diverse selection of preloaded games that really gives this system an edge, with everything from Mr Driller and Destruction Derby, through Resident Evil Director's Cut and Tekken 3, and onto Wild Arms and Grand Theft Auto playable.

The fact that the console can be easily powered by USB cable and comes with a HDMI lead for connectivity also makes it super easy to transport and plug in to basically any modern monitor or TV. Basically, it's a great addition to a PlayStation gamer's armoury of hardware, and at the price it's at right now we think it is pretty much an insta-buy.

