Gamescom 2015 - Star Wars Battlefront grabs all the awards

Gamescom 2015 wrapped up over the weekend, with Star Wars Battlefront coming out on top at this year's show.

At the Gamescom Awards the much anticipated EA shooter picked up five wins out of the eighteen different categories, including Best of Gamescom.

Super Mario Maker, Forza Motorsport 6 and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain were the closest other titles, taking home two awards each.

With the exclusive announcement of the Fighter Squadron game mode, allowing you to pilot the Millenium Falcon in Star Wars Battlefront, it's probably no surprise the game managed to pick up the Most Wanted Consumer Award too.

It also took home Best Console Game Sony Playstation, Best PC Game and Best Online Multiplayer Game.

The next Metal Gear Solid grabbed the Best Console Game Xbox award, despite the fact the Xbox One version now looks to have a relative graphics downgrade compared with the PlayStation 4. The PS4 release will run natively at 1080p while the Xbox One version is limited to 900p to allow it to maintain the necessary 60fps.

The best sports game also had an interesting result in that it was PES 2016 that came out on top over the new FIFA 16 release. Could this be the year that the old master overtakes its EA apprentice again to take the crown as the best football game around?

It's also worth mentioning that two of the most beautiful-looking games we saw at Gamescom picked up the Best Strategy and Best Indie Game awards in Unravel and Cuphead respectively.

Here are those award-winners in full:

Best of Gamescom

Star Wars Battlefront (Electronic Arts)

Most Wanted Consumer Award

Star Wars Battlefront (Electronic Arts)

Best Console Game Sony

Playstation Star Wars Battlefront (Electronic Arts)

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Console Game Nintendo Wii

Super Mario Maker (Nintendo)

Best Role Playing Game

Dark Souls 3 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 6 (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Simulation Game

Forza Motorsport 6 (Microsoft)

Best Sports Game

PES 2016 (Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Family Game

LEGO Dimensions (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Best Strategy Game

Unravel (Electronic Arts)

Best PC Game

Star Wars Battlefront (Electronic Arts)

Best Mobile Game (incl. Handheld, iOS, Android, Windows)

Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (Nintendo)

Best Social / Casual / Online Game

Super Mario Maker (Nintendo)

Best Online Multiplayer Game

Star Wars Battlefront (Electronic Arts)

Best Hardware (incl. Peripheral)

HTC Vive (HTC)

Best Indie Game

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)