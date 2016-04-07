Game Boy Zero enables you to play SNES games on an original Game Boy

Thanks to the awesome work of a very talented modder, Nintendo's classic handheld gaming console the Game Boy can now play basically any SNES game ever released.

Not only that, but the Game Boy Zero - as it has been dubbed by its creator - can also play NES and Megadrive games, as well as any portable Nintendo game right up to the Game Boy Advance.

The apparent magic has come courtesy of a Raspberry Pi Zero, which the modder has very neatly installed into the classic handheld. This, in partnership with a few other cool hacks like installing a new colour screen, drilling out and inserting two additional buttons, and building a SD card-reading game cartridge, allows the Game Boy Zero to play all the games via emulation.

The pièce de résistance is the fact that the Game Boy Zero even includes a rechargable 2,000 mAh battery, meaning that you won't be bankrupted buying all those AA batteries.

Check out the video below to see the system running SNES classic Donkey Kong Country.

Via Engadget