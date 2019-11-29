Free Apple AirPods with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS in amazing Vodafone Black Friday deal

Now the iPhone 11 (and its bigger brothers, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max) is out in the wild, you have the opportunity to pick up some cracking deals on one of the best current generation phones on the market.

With the best Black Friday deals well underway, it's time to take advantage of this bargain from Vodafone, which is up there with the very best iPhone 11 deals we've ever seen. It's even extended to the iPhone XS and XS Max, so no matter which current-gen iPhone you're after, you can still snap up the accompanying AirPods absolutely free.

To the details. Vodafone is offering a free set of Apple AirPods with its monthly tariff deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max handsets. The current-gen AirPods, themselves worth £159, are some of the best wireless earbuds around including a wireless charging case, hands-free Siri compatibility and Apple's headphone-exclusive H1 chip, although it doesn't have the noise cancelling capabilities of the upgraded AirPods Pro. Still, the earbuds come as a free gift with the tariffs, so we doubt anyone's complaining.

The iPhone 11 is available with some great deals on Vodafone's Unlimited, Unlimited Lite and Unlimited Max monthly tariffs, offering as much data as you can gorge yourself on with unrivalled download speeds. Check out one of the best tariff deals below:

Apple iPhone 11 64GB with AirPods | 20GB data, unlimited texts and minutes | upfront cost: £29.00 | monthly cost: £60.00 at Vodafone

You can pick up the brand new, five-star rated iPhone 11 and a brand new set of AirPods worth £159 for just under thirty quid upfront. The phone also comes with Vodafone's brilliant Unlimited Lite contract, too, with Vodafone delivering unlimited data, texts and minutes for £60 per month. Yes, you read that right: unlimited data. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

In our official iPhone 11 review we called the phone "a near-perfect balance of price and features", before praising its "superb dual-lens camera", "blazingly fast performance", and "great battery life". We then concluded that the iPhone 11 "is a massively impressive phone, and is the iPhone that most people should buy this year."

Which is exactly why we find it so easy to recommend this deal, as it delivers that fantastic phone for a great price point, and along with a premium, data-stuffed contract and a pair of the most popular true wireless earbuds in the world.

If you like the look of the handsets above but actually had your eye on the even cheaper Apple iPhone XR, then we've gone and rounded up the very cheapest deals on the hot handset below:

