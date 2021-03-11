Forget the iPhone 13, this gorgeous iPhone 4 reboot is the one you'll lust over

The iPhone 4 is a fan favorite amongst Apple users, revamping the design of the iPhones that preceded it with its stainless steel frame, flat sides, and glass panel on the rear. Antennagate aside, it's an aesthetic that resonates with iPhone users and has been echoed in the new iPhone 12; particularly the iPhone 12 Pro with its flat edges and steel band around the outside, and this stunning video shows off what a modern take on the classic smartphone might look like.

The refreshed iPhone 4 design maintains the elements that nostalgic iPhone users fondly recall, and which we saw developed in subsequent models, like the flat sides in the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S, and the glass rear in the iPhone 8 and iPhone X; but it also incorporates upcoming features rumored for the iPhone 13 and handsets beyond. The metal frame is still there, as is the protruding display, and while it's only slightly thinner than the original iPhone 4, it offers a larger screen thanks to the lack of the home button which housed Touch ID.

Touch ID was replaced with Face ID with the iPhone X, which wasn't a very well received move. There are reports that Apple will being it back on future iPhones – possibly in tandem with Face ID – and the onset of the pandemic certainly makes that seem like a good idea, given we're all wearing masks when we're out and about.

Jermaine Smit's iPhone 4 2022 Classic Refreshed for LetsGoDigital has dropped Face ID altogether, replacing it with under-screen Touch ID. It also scraps the notch entirely, which we've heard could be a goal for Apple in 2022/ 2023, and puts the selfie camera under the display as well.

It also features a headphone jack, Lightning port, and a single camera with flash on the rear. iPhone 4 fans will love the design, and it would be great to see it officially rehashed in a similar fashion down the line.

For now, you can check out T3's roundup of the best iPhones to tide you over until we see this classic design make a comeback.