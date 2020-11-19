Forget PS5, this Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is CRAZY CHEAP – but hurry!

We're tracking the very best Black Friday deals right now at T3 and, as part of that, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for discounts on the Nintendo Switch. And boy have we found a great one here.

Right now if you head on over to ShopTo's eBay store you can pick up the new, extended battery life Nintendo Switch console for just £251. That price is enabled by adding the console to your cart and then using the deal code PURCHASE20 at checkout.

But gamers are going to have to hurry to ring up a console at this price, as not only have more than 790 consoles already sold, but this discount code runs out at the end of today, 19 November 2020.

If you've been looking for a Nintendo Switch console, then this is the best deal we've seen all year. The full details can be viewed below:

Nintendo Switch Version 1.1 with Extended Battery Life | Was: £313.99 | Now: £251 | Save: £62.99 with deal code PURCHASE20

Now this is very special Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal that will make any gamer forget about PS5. That's because if you use the deal code PURCHASE20 right now over at ShopTo's eBay store you can pick up the new, extended battery life Nintendo Switch with a fat £62.99 discount. That takes it price down to a jaw-droppingly low £251. The perfect Christmas gift for gamers.View Deal

The version 1.1 Nintendo Switch delivers the same amazing, 5-star gaming experience as the original console, but this one comes with even better battery life, which is perfect for gaming in handheld mode for longer.

In our original Nintendo Switch review we said that the console "knocks it out of the park" with its "superb gaming pedigree" and "stylish, premium-grade hardware". And now, thanks to this 1.1 update, it is even better.

To compare how this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal stacks up to the rest on the market, be sure to check out the pricing charts below.

