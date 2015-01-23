Ford confirms that new 350+bhp Focus RS mega hatch is coming soon

It's time to trade in the family run-around...

By

Speculation surrounding an all-new Ford Focus RS model has been rife, with Ford remaining impressively tight-lipped about the whole thing. Until now...

The Blue Oval says the Mk3 Focus RS will definitely go into production and it will boast eye-popping power figures that are expected to be up there with some of the most powerful hot hatches currently available to man: expect somewhere between 350 and 400bhp.

There is no official word on a 0-60mph sprint time or a top speed but rumours suggest the upcoming model will ditch the two-wheel drive layout seen in previous models and instead go for an Audi-bothering all-wheel-drive system.

Expect the same 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine that is found in the upcoming Mustang to feature under the bonnet. It is fast becoming Ford's go-to power plant as it can be seemingly tuned and turbocharged to insane levels.

Inside, it will boast the next generation Ford Sync 3 infotainment system, which now accepts real-world voice commands and hands-free calling.

Siri Eyes Free is supported, as is the ability to access a number of smartphone app through the improved touch-screen displays.

Drivers can also keep Sync 3 updated over a Wi-Fi connection.

The styling is guaranteed to err on the aggressive side, with recent spy shots revealing two massive grilles at the front, side scoops, a low right-height and two huge tailpipes for shouting at the general public.

Because this is a Ford, the price tag will likely be under £30,000, which greatly undercuts its closest rivals - the Mercedes A45 AMG and the Audi RS3.

Now check out the upcoming Ford focus RS going mental around Ford's Lommel proving ground in Belgium.

