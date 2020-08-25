New Fitbit Sense has advanced stress and ECG heart sensors at a low price to leave Apple Watch stressed

The new Fitbit Sense is here in the flesh. After years of highly competent, highly samey fitness watches this is, at last, one to get truly excited about. Although not too excited, as that might trigger this new Fitbit’s stress and dangerously heightened heartbeat sensors. We are pretty excited for sure, though, and we suspect Apple is feeling a little stressed at the arrival of a watch that matches some of Watch’s most progressive features, adds a few of its own, and costs at least £100 less.

Dubbed a 'health smartwatch' as opposed to a mere fitness tracker, the Fitbit Sense offers a range of advanced health sensors, making it likely to be the best Fitbit to date. Assuming Fitbit hasn’t messed up its delivery. We’ll have a hands on Fitbit Sense review ASAP, of course.

The best part? The new Fitbit Sense offers almost a week of battery life and advanced health metrics and sensors for a £100 less than the cheapest Apple Watch Series 5. This is truly the most groundbreaking fitness wearable to date from Fitbit.

Better still, as well as announcing the new Fitbit Sense, Fitbit also revealed the new Fitbit Versa 3 – one year after the Fitbit Versa 2 has been released – and the Fitbit Inspire 2, not long after the Fitbit Charge 4 was announced, one of the best fitness trackers on the market today.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense – as well as the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 – is available today for pre-order at Fitbit and online at select retailers, including Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos and Very.co.uk, with broad worldwide availability starting in late September.

Fitbit Sense is available for £299.99 / $329.95 / €329.95 / AU$499.95 in carbon/graphite stainless steel and lunar white/soft gold stainless steel.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense 3: health features

The Fitbit Sense features the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress, along with advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor. To check stress levels, place your palm over the face of the device to detect small electrical changes in the sweat level of your skin, using the EDA Scan app.

Admittedly, if you were stressed, you would probably know about it without having to check it on your watch but as well as checking stress levels, the Fitbit Sense can also offer ways to reduce stress through the Fitbit App and the Fitbit Premium subscription, of which you'll get a free six-month trial, included in the price.

Fitbit’s new Stress Management Score calculates how your body is responding to stress based on your heart rate, sleep, and activity level data. Ranging from 1-100, with a higher score indicating your body is showing fewer physical signs of stress, the score is coupled with recommendations to better manage stress, like breathing exercises and other mindfulness tools.

Fitbit Premium members will get a detailed breakdown on how the score is calculated, which consists of over 10 biometric inputs, including exertion balance (impact of activity), responsiveness (heart rate, heart rate variability and electrodermal activity from the EDA Scan app), and sleep patterns (sleep quality).

In the Fitbit Premium-powered Fitbit App, you track key trends in your health and wellbeing, like heart rate variability (HRV), breathing rate, and SpO2 with the new Health Metrics dashboard.

The Sense is also the first Fitbit device with an ECG app to assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that affects more than 33.5 million people globally , according to Fitbit. Simply hold your fingers on the corners of the stainless steel ring around the watch while being still for 30 seconds to receive a reading that can be downloaded to share with your doctor.

Fitbit’s new PurePulse 2.0 technology, with an all-new 'multi-path' heart rate sensor and updated algorithm, delivers the Fitbit's 'most advanced' heart rate technology yet. As well as being able to monitor your heart rate more precisely – it is still not a medical grade sensor, mind – the Fitbit Sense can detect and send a notification if your heart rate is outside of your thresholds.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Sense 3: other features and specs

Fitbit Sense also combines all of the key health, fitness and smart features found on Fitbit’s other smartwatches, including on-board GPS, over 20 on-device exercise modes, SmartTrack automatic activity tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, and advanced sleep tools.

A range of smart features include a built-in speaker and microphone to take calls and reply to texts with voice commands, choice of Amazon Alexa or Google voice assistants – as predicted by us earlier this year – contactless payments, thousands of apps and clock faces through the Fitbit App and more.

The battery life is pretty long, especially considering all the features on board: the new Fitbit Sense can last for up to six days in between charges. Naturally, if you keep on checking your ECG and stress levels, the battery will probably die in no time but considering average use, it is pretty good nevertheless for a smartwatch.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The new infinity bands are said to be more comfortable and they also come with quick release hinges so you can swpa straps in and out faster. The larger AMOLED display features an integrated ambient light sensor to automatically dim the screen for easier viewing, along with an optional always-on display mode.

The Fitbit Sense also sports a completely redesigned user interface that includes the new customisable widgets, redesigned notifications and on-screen apps for a cleaner look. More information about Fitbit Sense can be found here.

