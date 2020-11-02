Early Black Friday deal: Fitbit Versa 2 price SLASHED at Amazon

Don't let the thought of a second lockdown upset you: just take a look at this Fitbit Versa 2 deal at Amazon and you will be cheered up straight away. An early Black Friday deal, this Versa 2 offer brings the price down of this smart assistant-enabled watch, all the way down to £129.99. A bargain to be made here!

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 for £129.99, was £199.99, you save £70 at Amazon

Interested in other cheap Fitbit deals? We have those as well, just like the best Fitbit Versa deals and best Fitbit Charge deals, in case you are after the best fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for £129.99| Was £199.99 | You save £70 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the original Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. She responds to your orders and queries in text form only, mind.View Deal

Should you buy the Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch / fitness tracker

The Versa 2 is, quite simply, awesome. With Fitbit's massive suite of fitness features and a vast array of hardware, it features improved sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and all the usual smartwatch notifications including built-in Alexa functionality.

Although the Fitbit Versa 3 has just been unveiled and released, the Versa 2 is still supported and is an excellent watch in its own right – especially at this price. The best thing about the Versa 2 is that it tries to tell you that you've got fitter, via its overall fitness score. This uses analysis of your heart during very vigorous exercise (it's a VO2 Max estimate, if you want to get technical about it), to rate you against the population as a whole.

With its low cost, friendly app, long battery life and tracking that goes beyond steps and hours of sleep it's the best tracker for most people. It's also waterproof and can track swims and has some apps, including a contactless payment one – alas, Fitbit Pay is only compatible with a tiny number of UK banks, so this is not as handy as it sounds.

Alexa works very well although the mics do require you to speak quite loudly and clearly. She responds via text on the screen only, which is a surprisingly enjoyable way of using Alexa.