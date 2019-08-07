Fitbit Ace rival Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is the cheap fitness band deal for kids that’s more fun

Black Friday is quite a while away but we have plenty of cheap fitness band deals to choose from already. For example, Fitbit Ace 2 rival Garmin's Vivofit Jr 2 fitness tracker is now discounted at both Amazon and Argos. There are so many different variations, it's pretty much impossible not to find one your child (nephew, niece) fancies.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is not only a swim-friendly fitness band but it's also good for parents too. You can set the app up quickly for your child so they can enjoy interactive apps that will further motivate them to move.

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is also on the top of our best fitness tracker for kids list.

Below are the best Vivofit Jr 2 deals.

Image 1 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Spider-Man Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 2 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Captain America Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 3 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Disney Princess Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 4 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Disney Minnie Mouse Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 5 of 6 Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 The Resistance Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin) Image 6 of 6 Garmin vivofit Jr 2 Marvel Spider-Man Kids Fitness Tracker (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Spider-Man Kids Fitness Tracker, black | Sale price £59.99 | Was £79.99 | Save £20 (25%)

Great for kids, great for parents, the swim-friendly Vivofit Jr 2 was designed for kids. The accompanying Spider-man themed app provides ample amount of reason for kids to move and ramp up their activity levels. The Vivofit Jr 2 also has a sleep tracking feature as well.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 Fitness Tracker

Built for kids, the Vivofit Jr 2 will make children abandon their computers and make their way outside to do some running or cycling. The band itself uses a reward system but what makes the Vivofit Jr 2 stand out is the app that has loads of interactive games for kids.

Did you get the Spider-man version? Let your child run around chasing criminals. Bought the Minnie Mouse one? Immerse yourself in Mickey's birthday surprise adventure. By following the game, your child will easily achieve their 60-minute daily activity target.

The battery life is inconceivably long, you don't have to worry about needing to charge the Vivofit Jr 2 for over a year. The band is also sturdy enough to withstand the bumps your child's wrists have to endure during the day.

Great fun for the whole family, because your child will find it actually fun, and you can encourage good behaviour by using its points-based rewards system. Playing nicely with your sibling = trip to Nando’s.

