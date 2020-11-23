Fire 7 tablet now £34.99 thanks to HEROIC Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon Black Friday deals are now well and truly upon us, with the retailer stuffing its Black Friday sale with, literally, thousands of huge discounts on top products.

Take Amazon's Fire 7 tablet, for example – right now in this super slate can be picked up in the Amazon Black Friday sale for just £34.99.

What we especially like about this deal is that the slate is available at that price point in each of its four colourways, too, which include Twilight Blue, Black, Plum and Sage. It also is delivered free as well with next-day delivery.

The full details of the Amazon Black Friday Fire 7 tablet deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire 7 | Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £15 (30%)

One of the very best compact tablets on the market today, the Amazon Fire 7 delivers an excellent lightweight slate experience for very little money. And now, thanks to a £15 price cut for Black Friday, it's available for even less money, and in a choice of colourways and with free delivery. A brilliant deal.View Deal

The Fire 7 is Amazon's award-winning compact tablet that is perfect for light to medium slate use and one hand operation.

If you want a stylish and lightweight tablet to use at night while relaxing on the sofa, or to whip out on a commute, then the Amazon Fire 7 is a great fit.

Want to scope out the best Amazon Black Friday offers on the maker's full range of devices? Then be sure to check out the deal charts below, which show today's very cheapest prices on Fire TV streaming sticks, Amazon Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and more besides.

Black Friday sales around the web

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales