FIFA 14 Ultimate Team app coming September 15th

FIFA 14 Ultimate Team web app will become available on September 15 according to EA Sports

If you're one of the millions of players who enjoy FIFA's Ultimate Team mode - 10 million by EA's last count - then EA Sports has some good news for you.

According to the publisher's official Twitter account, FIFA 14's Ultimate Team Mode's web app will be available for fans on September 15th.

FIFA Ultimate Team mode players will be able to set up their teams online ahead of FIFA 14's launch. EA says they'll also be able to carry their teams over to next generation versions of the game on Xbox One and PS4.

Earlier this week at Gamescom in Cologne, Microsoft announced that anyone who pre-orders an Xbox One console in Europe will recieve a free copy of FIFA 14. The software giant also announced that FIFA Ultimate Team Legends would be offered as exclusive content to Xbox 360 and Xbox One owners.

FIFA 14 is set for release on September 26th in the UK on current generation platforms. It will also be landing on Xbox One and PS4 after they launch.