Facebook Portal smart video display is 50% off for Cyber Monday

Forget Black Friday. Cyber Monday 2020 is the new deals bonanza in town and this one is focused on what we really love: gadgets and gizmos. As part of the festivities, Facebook has knocked over £50 off its nifty Portal video calling devices.
Facebook Portal, launched in 2018, works a lot like Amazon's Echo Show series: a nice big touchscreen plus video cameras lets you call people from the device as well as watch show, show pictures, and so on. If you're a committed Facebook user, it's well worth considering.
Portal comes in four versions: a no-screen TV webcam and then three versions with either 8-inch, 10-inch, or 15.6-inch displays. The two messaging services on board are Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which pretty much everyone on the planet has at this point. Amazon's Alexa is also built-in, so Portal can control your home.
When Portal launched, many reviewers had issues with Facebook's... less than stellar privacy record. The company has responded by bolstering the privacy protections on Portal, including a physical switch to disable the mic and webcam.
Let's jump into the deals...
Facebook Portal Mini (Black or White) | 8-inch | Alexa
Was £129 | Now £64 | Save £65 (50%) at Amazon
With a massive 50% off, this is the Portal deal to beat. While an 8-inch display is relatively small, it will fit into the most places in your kitchen, bedroom, living room, or wherever else. If you want a cheap, nifty smart device with Alexa, a screen, and a webcam for calls this is a good choice.View Deal
Facebook Portal (Black or White) | 10-inch | Alexa
Was £169 | Now £119 | Save £50 (30%) at Amazon
The 10-inch version, much like the 8-inch, is a fantastic multi-purpose smart device, but with a slightly bigger screen. The same 13 megapixel camera is crisp and clear with a 114° field of view. View Deal
Facebook Portal Plus (Black or White) | 15.6-inch | Alexa
Was £269 | Now £219 | Save £50 (19%) on Amazon
The biggest version of the Portal is aimed at serious video calling fans who are deeply involved with Messenger and WhatsApp. The 15.6-inch display can be vertical or horizontal depending on the situation and the speaker system includes a 4-inch woofer for incredibly deep and clear bass. It's a real deal smart display.View Deal
If you've been looking for a smart display/photo frame/Alexa device/video calling station then Facebook's Portal is definitely not a bad shout. While Amazon's Echo Show is also well worth a look, if you're tied to Messenger and WhatsApp, Portal works incredibly well.
