Exclusive Emma mattress deal gives you 41% off everything for Black Friday NOW

Great news: we've joined forces with award-winning mattress maker Emma to offer the biggest Emma mattress Black Friday deal ever. Right now, you can get a massive 41% off everything at Emma – just add our exclusive code: FUTURE41 at checkout and you'll save almost 50% on your entire order.

Not only does this mean you can buy the superb Emma mattress for almost half price (spoiler: it's the best mattress you can buy right now, so this is a brilliant offer) – you'll also get 41% off all Emma sleep accessories and bedding too.

It's the biggest Emma mattress discount of the year – and, indeed, ever. But this offer ends on 1st December, so you don't have long.

So what does 41% off look like? Well, with this Emma mattress discount code, you can buy a single size of the outstanding Emma mattress for just £253.11 ( £429 ), a double for £382.91 ( £649 ), king for £412.41 ( £699 ) and super king for £471.41 ( £799 ). This cheap mattress deal is incredible value. And that’s before you even look at the huge savings on the excellent Emma pillows, mattress protector and bedding.

The Emma Original is a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's bouncy but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles. (If you haven't already guessed, we love it.) You can read our full Emma mattress review for more.

Get 41% off everything at Emma with code: FUTURE41

Emma has slashed a never-seen-before 41% off the Emma Original mattress, its pillows, mattress protector and bedding. You can buy a single mattress for just £253.11 ( £429 ), a double for £382.91 ( £649 ), king for £412.41 ( £699 ) and super king for £471.41 ( £799 ). Deal ends: 1 Dec, 2019View Deal

Hit the deal above if you want to browse the Emma site and see what's on offer. Otherwise, here's a breakdown of what this 41 per cent discount looks like for each product...

Emma Original mattress: from £253.11 (was £429)

Save 41% - The Emma Original is a superb memory foam mattress that’s been designed to suit all types of sleeper. It has a machine-washable cover and handles for rotating, plus they’re so confident you’ll love it, there’s a 100-day trial period. We think it’s the best mattress you can buy right now – and at these prices it’s a steal. View Deal

Emma pillows: £38.35 (was £65)

Save 41% - Breathable, supportive and cosy, the Emma pillow regulates your temperature while distributing pressure optimally to ensure you’re comfortable and supported, no matter which position you’re sleeping in. With almost a £30 discount, they’re a bargain. View Deal

Emma SmartSleeve mattress protector: from £82.60 (was £140)

Save 41% - A mattress protector is the best way to extend the life of your mattress, keeping it fresh and in great condition. The Emma SmartSleeve is waterproof, breathable and 100% probiotic, helping you fight against allergies. You get a 100 night trial with this as well, with a 100% refund guaranteed if you don’t like it. View Deal