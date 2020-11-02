Excellent rival Black Friday deal knocks 50% off 23andMe DNA testing kits

We're used to Black Friday deals on DNA kits, but it turns out that this year we're not even going to have to wait until 27 November: right now there's 50% off 23andMe's DNA kits. These kits provides extensive information on your ancestry and genetic health from a small saliva sample, and right now there are huge discounts across the full range.

We think 23andMe makes the best DNA testing kits around right now. These make excellent Christmas gifts for difficult to buy for friends and family. We'd be surprised to see the price drop lower than this, so this deal is an excellent opportunity to get at least one gift sorted super early.

23andMe VIP Health + Ancestry Service (US only) | Was $499 | Now $399 | Save $100

23andMe's most extensive package also has $100 knocked off the price. With this service you'll get two Health + Ancestry kits, overnight shipping, priority processing of results, and a one-on-one walkthrough of your results.

Deal ends: 26 NovemberView Deal

You'll be able to view extensive DNA-based reports online after your sample has been processed by the company, including whether you're predisposed to celiac disease, Parkinson's, or age-related macular degeneration.

23andMe also allows customers to access their raw, uninterpreted genetic data file. This can then be uploaded to third-party services like GedMatch, where the information can be used by amateur and professional researchers and genealogists to trace family trees.

