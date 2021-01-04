Snap up a cheap Emma mattress now with this exclusive T3 discount code

The Emma Original is T3's best mattress, and the winner of two T3 Awards. Even at full price it undercuts most competitor brands, and right now if you enter the code T32 at the checkout you can knock a massive 32% off the Emma Original. This 25cm-deep memory foam mattress is ridiculously comfortable, and comes with a machine-washable and temperature-regulating cover and 200-night free trial. This deal ends 10 Jan. And if you just want sleep accessories (Emma makes excellent pillows and a quality mattress protector) there's 30% off those too.

Shoppers in the US don't miss out either: there's 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAYS. Missed this deal? Head to our Emma mattress discount codes and deals page to check out the best current offer, or see how it compares to what competitors are doing in our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals.

The Emma Original is a foam-based mattress that consists of three distinct layers: a top layer of breathable Airgocell foam, followed by pressure-relieving visco-elastic memory foam. This tops a thick bottom layer of HRX foam, designed to provide exceptional support, especially around your lower back. Finally, there's a breathable, temperature regulating cover. If you're still considering your options, you can see how Emma's mattresses compare to competitor offerings in our Emma vs Casper and OTTY vs Emma showdowns.