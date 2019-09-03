Electric toothbrush deal! Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic is the world's best and it's 67% off at Amazon

It's already won at the T3 Awards 2019 and it's officially the Best electric toothbrush, but now the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic has achieved the highest prize of all: having its price slashed by a ridiculous amount by Amazon!

This is not Philips' newest brush although it is the '2019 edition'. It has endured because it's a very high quality item that seems to last for ever, and it cleans your teeth like a boss. Or a dentist. A boss dentist.

With five cleaning modes and Philips' much-loved Sonicare vibrating cleaning system, this is officially the best brush you can buy – it's as good as ones that cost foolish amounts of money.

Why you should buy Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic

Philips' Sonicare brushes are generally brilliant, and make your teeth brilliant too, but the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic in particular stands out for its simplicity, relative affordability – look out for Amazon Prime Day deals – and, in our experience, longevity.

There's no app or 'smart' frippery here, just a high-powered brush with no fewer than 5 cleaning modes and two chargers. One is a wireless affair that is disguised as a drinking glass, for home use, and the other is a handy case with USB charging, for when you're on your travels. The good news, however, is that battery life is so long, you probably won't need to charge it even during a fortnight's holiday.

The sensation of using Sonicare is a little bit like having your mouth full of tiny bees, but in a pleasant, fun way. The head vibrates incredibly fast, and blasts the toothpaste onto and inbetween your teeth, leaving them feeling ultra-clean. You don't need to push, or scrub, just move from tooth to tooth. The brush vibrates every 30 seconds to tell you to move to the next 'quadrant' of your gob.

Replacement heads are reasonably pricey but a £20 pack of 4 should last for an entire year, so not too bad. If you never thought brushing your teeth could be fun, the DiamondClean Sonic could make you think again…