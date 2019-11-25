eBay's Black Friday deals slash prices on Apple Watch, 4K Samsung TVs and more. But hurry!

The internet's best Black Friday deals are full swing. Even though the big day is still a few days away, all the big retailers are already slashing prices in preparation. Now, eBay is getting in on the act, with sweeping discounts across top brands such as Apple, Playstation, Xbox, Dolce & Gabbana, Hotpoint, Converse and more.
Whether you're picking up a gift for a loved one or you just need a new piece of tech in your life, like a great cordless vacuum cleaner or new smartwatch, just head to eBay's best Black Friday deals hub to check out all the amazing products on offer, with up to 51% off across big tech brands including Google, Samsung and Dyson. However, bargains hunters will need to move fast, as these discounts end on 2 December. Check out some of our pick of the top deals below:
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 40mm GPS Only | was £329.00 | now £299.00 from eBay
This is an excellent price for the branded Series 4 model, which boasts a 64-bit dual core processor, wireless chip and built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery with up to 18 hours of battery life in both.
Although the Series 5 is the latest model, the Series 4 is by no means redundant yet, sharing enough tech with its younger brother to make this deal a must-have. The included Nike+ Run Club app keeps you motivated to hit those targets.View Deal
Samsung UE43RU7020 43" Ultra HD Smart 4K HDR TV | was £349.00 | now £299.00 from eBay
With true 4K resolution, this 43" from Samsung will retain crisp, clean resolution for fantastic sport and movies viewing, while smart compatibility with hubs using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa ensures you can control your new telly with just the sound of your voice.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad S130 with Microsoft Office 365 | was £196.73 | now £119.00 on eBay
Easy to use and durable, if you're after a slim laptop you can throw into your bag and take with you on your adventures, the IdeaPad is it. With an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM and Microsoft Office 365 pre-installed, save 34% on a great affordable laptop - a fantastic deal all around.View Deal
Dyson V6 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner | refurbished | was £159.00 | now £129.00 from eBay
With a year's guarantee after being refurbished by the manufacturer, Dyson's V6 Animal vacuum packs a 350W motor, a carbon fibre turbine head to ensure excellent suction and a convenient docking station. Keeping your home clean has never been easier.View Deal
These are simply a small selection of the great deals on offer. However, these discounts end on Monday 2 December, so move fast if you don't want to miss out on eBay's brilliant Black Friday deals.
