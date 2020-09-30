Early Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deal! Save £200 off the LG CX – the best TV for PS5!

The T3 Award winning LG CX 55-inch OLED TV gets a rare deal – perfect timing for the new consoles!

Amazon Prime Day TV deal OLED LG CX
(Image credit: LG, Sony)
Matthew Bolton

By

Though Amazon Prime Day isn't officially until October 13th, Amazon isn't wasting any time delivering fantastic deals, including on one of the best TVs on the planet!

The LG CX is one of the best OLED TVs available, packing in all of LG's most advanced screen and processing technology, but without costing ridiculous money – and, in fact, it costs £200 less than normal in this fantastic TV deal!

• Buy LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Save £200 | Now £1,399 at Amazon UK

In our full LG CX review, we said "The LG CX’s combination of exquisite pictures at a lower price make it LG’s most all-round irresistible OLED TV yet."

For movie lovers, it's the best TV in its price class, thanks to the way LG's processing and the deep contrast of OLED combine to create incredibly true-to-life pictures.

But we also rate the LG CX as the best gaming TV, thanks its support for every fancy new feature supported by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including the ability to display 4K video at 120fps, and Variable Refresh Rate, which means no more screen tearing when the framerate wobbles, so things look smooth and clear at all times.

PS5 pre-orders – grab yours in the next wave before they go!
Xbox Series X pre-orders – keep your eye on new stock

The LG CX supports these features over every HDMI port – some rival TVs only have one port capable of handling the latest connectivity options. Basically, if you want the games we're most excited about, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, to look their best, this TV is T3's pick to do that.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Save £200 | Now £1,399 at Amazon UK
We rank this as the best TV on the planet under £2k, and the best gaming TV bar none. The amazing HDR performance of OLED combines with LG's fantastic handling of detail and nuance in dark areas to produce something extraordinary. It also has one of the best smart TV platforms built into it, as well as loads of next-gen connectivity options, meaning it's perfectly future-proofed.View Deal

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.