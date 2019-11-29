Dyson rival Hoover H-FREE 200 3in1 cordless stick vacuum cleans up Black Friday at Amazon

This Hoover H-FREE 200 3in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative to a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, and one of the most versatile appliances you can get. Now, with a 26% discount at Amazon, it’s a bargain too.

With a design that lets you transform it into various vacuuming incarnations, plus plenty of power from the 22volt battery pack the Hoover H-FREE 200 packs a real punch. Better still, it keeps on going with up to 40 minutes of vacuuming available in auto mode and 25 minutes in the standard setting. That’s very decent.

• Buy Hoover H-FREE 200 3in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for £109.99 – save £39.01 at Amazon

The real secret to this Hoover’s success is its adaptability. It is, of course, suitable for any type of surface, from hard floors through to deep pile carpets. In fact there’s a special carpet mode that delivers up to 12 minutes of deep cleaning if you’ve got a sumptuous pile affair. And then there’s the capacity for transforming the vacuum into an awesome all-rounder, so you can break it down into a machine that’s able to tackle smaller, more confined spaces such as stairs, hidden corners and high-up alcoves.

Want an actual Dyson rather than this cracking Dyson rival? Try these…

• Buy Dyson V8 Absolute £299.99 – save £59.96 at Amazon

• Buy Dyson V11 Absolute £499 – save £100 at John Lewis

Hoover H-FREE 200 3in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner £109.99 | was £149 | Save £39.01 at Amazon This Cordless Stick Vacuum is brilliant because of its versatile edge. It weighs just 1.5kg in handheld mode, which makes it superb for tackling tricky areas around the home. Add on a battery pack that gives you plenty of cleaning time along with the Hoover Flat & Drive nozzle, that not only reclines flat but also swivels 180-degrees and you’ve got the ultimate cleaning machine. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday.View Deal

The Hoover H-FREE 200 3in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes as a ready-to-go cleaning solution, so inside the box there’s everything you need to get a cleaner pad. We’re especially loving the accessories, a list of which includes dust, crevice and upholstery tools. These come into their own when you turn the machine from a super stick appliance into a zippy handheld.

Naturally, there’s a wall mount for easy stowage and a battery pack and charger plug, so that you can plug in your Hoover and have it ready for the next stage of your home cleaning blitz.

Black Friday deals guides on T3.com