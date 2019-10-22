Dyson deal alert! You can save up to a quarter on Dyson vacuums right now

If you’re looking to buy a Dyson cordless vacuum, you’re in luck: there are all kinds of excellent Dyson deals running right now - on both sides of the pond.
If you’re in the US, our favourite offer lets you save almost 20% on the Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum at Amazon. There’s also a whopping 25% discount on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 vacuum at Walmart, taking it to just $299.
In the UK, meanwhile, the Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum now costs just £279 at eBay. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen it – and there are more discounts below – proving once again that you don’t need to wait for Black Friday 2019 to save money on premium Dyson products.
US offers
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $491.45 (was $599) | Amazon
Save $107.55 - Amazon’s running an almost 20% discount on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute right now. That’s just $20 off the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the excellent V10 Absolute, and a fantastic bargain on one of the best Dyson cordless vacs you can buy (it’s beaten only by the V11 Absolute). View Deal
Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless vacuum: $289 (was $329) | Walmart
Save $40 - You can save 12% on the older - but still excellent - Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless vacuum at Walmart. Dyson doesn’t make the V8 Motorhead anymore, so this extremely low price is likely the result of the retailer looking to clear its stock. We still love the V8 – and this is currently the cheapest way you can own one.View Deal
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright vacuum cleaner: $299 was $399.99 | Walmart
Save $100.99 - There’s a massive 25% discount on the corded Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner at Walmart. If you live in an apartment or smaller house, we’d probably choose the cordless V8 deal above over this vac – but if you have a larger area to cover, or need the increased suction power, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 is a brilliant option.View Deal
UK offers
Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum: £279 (was £299) | eBay
Save £20 - The Dyson V7 Animal isn't the newest model – but it's one of the cheapest ways you can own a Dyson cordless vacuum. Right now it costs £299 at most retailers, including at Dyson itself. But you can buy it for £20 cheaper than usual over at eBay at the moment. Bargain.View Deal
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute (refurbished): £379 (was £449) | Dyson
Save £70 - If you don’t mind buying a refurbished model (and with a one-year guarantee, we don’t) this is a very good price for a cordless vacuum from a prestigious name like Dyson. The V10 has been superseded by the newer V11 model, but it remains an excellent vac.View Deal