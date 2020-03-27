Dyson Corrale hair straighteners review: the verdict after our first use of Dyson's cordless flat iron

Dyson's Corrale hair straightener – or flat iron, if you're in America – is the latest addition to Dyson's range of 'reimagined' haircare products. It follows the super-popular Supersonic hairdryer and Airwrap curling tongs, and like its predecessors offers Dyson's trademark combination of clever engineering, a slick design, and a price tag that'll make some do a double-take.

After a slight delay resulting from the whole global pandemic thing, I finally managed to get the sample couriered from an entirely bald colleague to myself – I have hair. I've now used it once so this is the earliest incarnation of T3's Dyson Corrale hair straightener review. I'll be updating this with a more in-depth review once I'm more used to its disruptive, heavily patented and cordless ways.

Dyson Corrale straighteners review: Design

The Dyson Corrale has a couple of big points of difference when compared to what's currently on the market. First up, it's cordless. As anyone who regularly uses this kind of thing will tell you, decent cordless hair straighteners are rarer than hand sanitiser right now. GHD doesn't even do them.

There's a cool magnetic charging cable that can either snap onto your straighteners (for when you need to use them corded), or onto the charging dock. The dock doubles as a stand, and there's a heat-resistant pouch you can pop these Dyson hair straighteners in if you need to carry them around. This also doubles as a heatproof mat.

Dyson claims up to 30 minutes cordless straightening. I'll be updating this review with information on battery life when I've had a chance to test it properly.

The 360º magnetic charging cable can be snapped onto the charging dock or the straighteners themselves (Image credit: Dyson)

The second big point of difference is that the flat iron plates are flexible. And that doesn't mean spring-mounted rigid plates, as you'd find on GHDs. Here, a thin, flexible manganese copper alloy top layer sits on top of 'microhinges' (kind of like teeth). The idea is that Dyson's hair straighteners don't clamp your hair, but flex around it – or 'corral' it, if you will, like very narrow cattle.

The manganese copper alloy plates flex around your hair (Image credit: Dyson)

Why? The theory is that by having plates that hold the hair in this way, more tension is applied, less heat is required, and it's all much healthier for your locks in the long run. There are three heat settings to choose from (165°C, 185°C and 210°C) depending on your hair type. You adjust this using the control pad between the two halves, which is simple and intuitive to use.

As you'd expect from Dyson, the design is smart and stylish. The Corral straighteners are also chunkier than your average straightener, both in length and width, and noticeably heavier too – my classic GHDs weigh around 268g; these are around 565g. In this case, that's the pay-off for going cordless.

Dyson Corrale straightener review: Is it any good?

The Dyson Corrale hair straighteners left my hair smooth, straight and shiny. I didn't find the experience of straightening with flexible plates hugely different from using any other straightener. My hair is naturally wavy and average thickness; I suspect this feature might have more of an impact if you have curly or very thick hair.

I didn't notice a particular change in the number of passes required to get the waves out, either. To get my hair straight, I had to bump these Dyson straighteners right up the maximum temperature (210°C), although I could have kept a natural wave, but smoother, by going with a cooler setting.

The temperature can be adjusted from a simple control panel with OLED screen (Image credit: Dyson)

If you use straighteners regularly, you'll know that after a while your arms are going to start aching and you're going to need to take a break to let the blood return to your hand – especially when trying to manoeuvre yourself into a position where you can straighten the back of your hair.

Because of the increased weight of these, I was worried this would happen much faster, but it was pleasantly surprised. The increased weight didn't seem to make much of a difference to the straightening experience.

So far, nothing overly exciting... but let's take a moment to talk about just how much of a useful the whole 'cordless' thing is. No more straightening your hair in a dingy corner just because that's the only mirror with an available socket nearby. No more hair styling yoga as you try and avoid throttling yourself with the cord. Getting ready in a group? You're not going to need to fight over those plug sockets any more.

The Dyson Corrale straighteners come with a handy pouch for storage and transport (Image credit: Dyson)

It also means you can pop these in your bag, protected by the handy pouch provided, and straighten your hair wherever you like. At work. In the pub. On a night out. As someone whose hair starts to curl at the slightest hint of humidity or moisture, these would have been a real game-changer that time a few years ago when I experimented with a fringe.

Dyson Corrale review: Price and where to buy

The Dyson Corrale Straightener will set you back £399/$499, and is available in fuschia, purple and black varieties. It's available to buy now from Dyson's UK online store and Dyson's US online store.

Dyson Corrale straightener review: first use verdict

On my first use, the Dyson Corrale left my hair straight and smooth. I didn't notice a huge difference, in terms of number of passes required or final result, from the flexing plates as opposed to standard rigid ones. Viewed purely on it ability to straighten hair I'd say that while Corrale works very well, it's probably not worth the extra cash.

Of course, people with different types of hair to mine may find that they can style hair at a lower temperature setting – meaning less damage to their hair – without it taking significantly longer. So far, that does not seem to be the case for me.

However, where the Dyson Corrale straighteners really come into their own is with the cordless functionality. With main competitor GHD not offering a cordless option, there's a big gap in the market here; one which I suspect Dyson will lucratively fill with its Corrale straighteners.