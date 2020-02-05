Dynamite Voxi SIM only deal drops large data with no contract for just £10 p/m

Voxi's cheapest SIM only deal right now is an absolute beauty because it delivers a large amount of data each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £10. In addition, it delivers Voxi's trademark Endless Social Media feature and, best of all, it does so with no contract commitment.

The Endless Social Media feature means that on each Voxi SIM plan the user gets unlimited, never ending usage of social media apps without any data allowance being eaten into.

The result is that any time you go on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, Weibo, Reddit, Pinterest, Flickr, and many more, you don't touch the data allowance on the plan, costing you absolutely nothing and preserving that data for when you need it most, such as downloading large attachments and sending big files.

And, we think this deal is specifically good for many phone users, as it actually delivers above the average data usage for a person in the UK, meaning that, unless you are a heavy data user, you're never going to go over it, and especially not when you consider than all social media usage is data neutral.

We also appreciate this SIM only deal as it comes with Voxi's Endless Roaming feature, too, meaning you can use your plan in Europe at no extra cost.

The full details of these SIM only deals can be viewed below:

Voxi SIM | Unlimited mins and texts | 8GB of data | No contract | Endless Social Media | Endless Roaming | £10 per month

This is a very competitive price for a great all-round SIM only package on its own. But then when you factor in that it is contract free, meaning you can cancel at any time and not be tied to a plan for a year or two, truly makes it a SIM only deal bargain. The Endless Social Media and Endless Roaming are brilliant features, too. Free delivery is included.

Voxi is also running two other SIMO deals right now, which offer even more data. These SIM only deals are ideal for heavy users who stream a lot of 4K content and download a lot of large files each month.

Voxi SIM | Unlimited mins and texts | 20GB of data | No contract | Endless Social Media | Endless Roaming | £15 per month

If you like the idea of Endless Social Media and Endless Roaming, but fancy a little bit more data each month than the 8GB offered in the deal above, then this 20GB per month deal could be ideal. It's the exact same package other than the increase in data allowance, which costs £15 per month. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Voxi SIM | Unlimited mins and texts | 45GB of data | No contract | Endless Social Media | Endless Roaming | £20 per month

Finally, if Endless Roaming and Endless Social Media appeals, along with the awesome Voxi network coverage, but you need large swathes of data each month for downloading and streaming of video content off Netflix, then this 45GB Voxi plan is worth a look. You have to pay more, at £20 per month, but with that large amount of data tucked into your handset, you can kiss allowance breaches well and truly goodbye.

Voxi is also a T3 favourite SIM only supplier as it makes switching to one of its SIM plans incredibly easy, taking literally all the stress and pain out of the process. You simply enter your name and address to get a SIM, send a single text to get a PAC code, and then choose a Voxi plan and enter the PAC code in your online account. It literally couldn't be simpler.

